President Trump has said US technology companies can resume selling their products to the Chinese telecom firm, Huawei.

The move is a major concession to China and US companies, which opposed the ban when it was introduced in May.

Mr Trump has also confirmed that the US will not impose new tariffs on Chinese imports -- at least for the time being, saying the two sides will continue negotiations to try resolve their trade dispute.

His comments came at a news conference following a meeting with the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka in Japan.