Putin grabs headlines at G20 summit
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Putin grabs headlines at G20 summit

Confrontations over Russia's actions didn't appear to get in the way of jokes, photo-ops and dinner with the host.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 28 Jun 2019