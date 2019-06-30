ICYMI: Huge hot dog and Klitschko rescue
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

ICYMI: Huge hot dog and Klitschko rescue

From what could be the biggest hot dog in the world to a coastguard callout for a former heavyweight champion. Here are some of the stories you may have missed this week.

  • 30 Jun 2019
Go to next video: Giant teddy 'breaks world record'