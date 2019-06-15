Priests wear hard hats at Notre-Dame
Priests wear hard hats at Notre-Dame

The first Mass has been held at Notre-Dame cathedral since the devastating fire in April.

There were fears the 800-year-old cathedral could be completely destroyed during the fierce blaze.

Firefighters managed to save the structure and much of its interior.

