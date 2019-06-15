Media player
Priests wear hard hats at Notre-Dame
The first Mass has been held at Notre-Dame cathedral since the devastating fire in April.
There were fears the 800-year-old cathedral could be completely destroyed during the fierce blaze.
Firefighters managed to save the structure and much of its interior.
15 Jun 2019
