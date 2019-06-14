Terrifying moment landslide hits in China
China floods cause a landslide in the Fujian province

Footage shows the moment a landslide hits a road in the Fujian province in southeast China.

Days of heavy rain and flooding in central and southern parts of the country have killed up to 61 people. Thousands of people have been rescued and hundreds of thousands have been evacuated from their homes.

