Terrifying moment landslide hits in China

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
China floods cause a landslide in the Fujian province
Footage shows the moment a landslide hits a road in the Fujian province in southeast China.
Days of heavy rain and flooding in central and southern parts of the country have killed up to 61 people. Thousands of people have been rescued and hundreds of thousands have been evacuated from their homes.
-
14 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window