Rainfall strands thousands in southern China
Video

China rains: Thousands stranded in southern China

Police officers and rescuers are evacuating people trapped by record rainfall in southern China.

The downpours have left several people dead and destroyed hundreds of homes.

China's metrological association said rainfall in the southern provinces of Jiangxi and Hunan had hit record highs for June.

  • 11 Jun 2019
