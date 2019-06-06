Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
D-Day remembered, 75 years on
British Prime Minister Theresa May, French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump thanked veterans in ceremonies on the 75th anniversary of the Normandy invasion.
Hundreds of veterans gathered in northern France to mark the anniversary of the largest combined land, air and naval operation in history.
The D-day landings were the beginning of the Allied operation to free Europe from Nazi rule in World War Two.
-
06 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window