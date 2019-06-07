Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fifa Women's World Cup: explained in numbers
It's one of the biggest sporting events of the year. For BBC Reality Check, Anita Jones takes a look at the headline figures behind the Fifa Women's World Cup.
Motion graphics by Jacqueline Galvin.
-
07 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window