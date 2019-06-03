World's top cliff divers make splash in Italy
The world's best cliff divers have paid a visit to Italy, where they plunged – with spectacular backdrops – into the Adriatic Sea.

Polignano a Mare was the third stop in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2019, which began in April in the Philippines and will end in September in Bilbao, Spain.

