Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Thousands pay respects to Niki Lauda
Formula 1 stars including Lewis Hamilton and other celebrities attended a Mass for racing legend Niki Lauda.
Thousands of fans paid their last respects in St Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna where Lauda's body lay in state.
The Austrian driver won Formula 1 championships in 1975, 1977 and 1984. He died aged 70 in Switzerland, where he was treated for kidney problems.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
29 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window