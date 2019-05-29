Thousands pay respects to Niki Lauda

Video

Formula 1 stars including Lewis Hamilton and other celebrities attended a Mass for racing legend Niki Lauda.

Thousands of fans paid their last respects in St Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna where Lauda's body lay in state.

The Austrian driver won Formula 1 championships in 1975, 1977 and 1984. He died aged 70 in Switzerland, where he was treated for kidney problems.

