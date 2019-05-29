Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Thousands pay respects to racing legend Niki Lauda
Formula 1 stars including Lewis Hamilton and other celebrities attended a Mass for racing legend Niki Lauda.
Thousands of fans paid their last respects in St Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna where Lauda's body lay in state.
The Austrian driver won Formula 1 championships in 1975, 1977 and 1984. He died aged 70 in Switzerland, where he was treated for kidney problems.
-
29 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window