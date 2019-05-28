San Francisco's $75 cup of coffee
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

San Francisco is serving up a $75 cup of coffee

Klatch Coffee in San Francisco is offering a $75 cup of coffee made from award winning beans grown in Panama.

The beans - called Elida Geisha Natural - sold for $803 per pound and hold the record for the most expensive coffee in the world.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 28 May 2019