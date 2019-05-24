'We will protest this with Russia'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US embassy official expresses concern over treatment of ex-marine
US embassy official Michael Yoder told reporters the US government would be protesting the alleged treatment of Paul Whelan, a former US Marine currently facing charges of spying in Russia.
-
24 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-48404713/us-embassy-official-expresses-concern-over-treatment-of-ex-marineRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window