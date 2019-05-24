Imprisoned ex-US marine alleges abuse

Media player
Paul Whelan: Ex-US marine alleges abuse in Russia spy case
A former US marine imprisoned in Russia on suspicion of spying has complained of "abuses and harassment" and says he is a "victim of political kidnap".
Mr Whelan - a citizen of the US, UK, Canada and Ireland - was arrested in late December, accused of espionage.
The 48-year-old denies the charges and told a court on Friday that he had been subjected to threats and abuse by a security service investigator.
24 May 2019
