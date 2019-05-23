Modi supporters celebrate election win

Media player
Celebrations after Prime Minister Modi wins Indian election
Celebrations are under way in India among Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters after the current prime minister, Narendra Modi, secured another five-year term in the general election.
Results so far show the BJP is set to win about 300 of the 543 seats in parliament.
23 May 2019
