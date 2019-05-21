Five things to know about F1's Niki Lauda
Niki Lauda, who was one of the best-known figures in motor racing, has died at the age of 70.

Here are five things you need to know about the man who has been called a "legend" by former British F1 champion Jensen Button.

  • 21 May 2019
