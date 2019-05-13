Media player
China releases spotted seals rescued from traffickers
Spotted seals discovered inside a farm shed were released back to the sea by the Chinese authorities.
Each of the 61 rescued spotted seals have tracking devices attached so authorities can monitor their movements.
Twenty-nine of the pups found in the shed were not able to be saved and died of malnutrition, Chinese broadcaster CCTV said.
13 May 2019
