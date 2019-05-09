Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Prince Harry receives Invictus Games baby-gro for newborn son Archie
The Duke of Sussex is in the Hague for the Invictus Games for armed services personnel and veterans.
His newborn son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was introduced to the world yesterday.
-
09 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-48214625/prince-harry-receives-invictus-games-baby-gro-for-newborn-son-archieRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window