ICYMI: Bubbles, babies and celebrity horses

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
In Case You Missed It: Bubbles, babies and celebrity horses
What have bubble houses for sale in France, the crowds waiting for a new royal baby and a free-range celebrity horse got in common?
Well, they are stories you may have missed from the news this week. Here's a quick look at them...
-
04 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-48143014/in-case-you-missed-it-bubbles-babies-and-celebrity-horsesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window