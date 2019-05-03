The teenagers saving Madagascar's forest
With an agreement to protect the planet’s biodiversity being drawn up in Paris next week, BBC's Victoria Gill meets young farmers in Madagascar who live at the front line of the tension between humans and the natural world.

They're learning new skills to farm sustainably so that Madagascar doesn't lose anymore of its forest.

