Notre-Dame structure 'saved' after blaze

Video
Notre-Dame structure 'saved' after huge fire
The main structure of the Notre-Dame cathedral has been "saved" after it caught fire in a devastating blaze.
A Paris fire official said the structure had been preserved after hundreds of fire fighters worked to extinguish the flames.
16 Apr 2019
