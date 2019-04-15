Snow skiing to water skiing
The Alaskan competition involves skiing on water and snow

Competitors in the "Slush Cup" race down a mountain and then have to try and glide over the pool of water.

The annual competition is in its 42nd year and is held in the south of Alaska.

