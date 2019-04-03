Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Algeria: From demonstrations to celebrations
Algerians took to the streets of the capital, Algiers, to celebrate the resignation for President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.
After weeks of mass protests, Mr Bouteflika had dropped plans to seek a fifth term as opposition to his rule grew.
The 82-year-old ailing leader has been in power for 20 years.
-
03 Apr 2019
