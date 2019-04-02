Peace in the shadow of the Taliban?

Video

Preparations are underway for another round of crucial talks between the Taliban and leading Afghans. They’re expected to take place this month in the Gulf state of Qatar and will build on a first historic meeting in Moscow last year.

The Taliban are also engaged in talks with the US. All this is creating some hope that Afghans, who’ve lived with one war after another for the last four decades, can finally find peace. The province where the Taliban hold the greatest sway is the southern province of Helmand where they now control or contest 70-80 percent of the districts. British troops fought there for eight years, and American troops still do.

BBC Chief International Correspondent Lyse Doucet was able to visit the volatile provincial capital Lashkar Gah which is in Afghan government hands.

Camera: David Bull

Producer: Tony Brown