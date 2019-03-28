Is India a space superpower?

Video

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called his country a space superpower after the successful shooting down of one of its own satellites in a test of its national space defences.

India has been reaching for the stars since the 1970s. Today, the country has become a premier destination for other nations and companies to launch satellites cheaply.

Reality Check takes a look at India's ambitions in space.

Video by Nadeem Shad

Animations by Jacqueline Galvin

Presented by Lora Jones