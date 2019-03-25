Costa Rica motorbike racers brawl on the track
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Costa Rica motorbike race erupts into trackside fight

Two riders in a Costa Rica National Motorbike Championship race received two-year bans after getting into a fist fight during a race.

The incident began when riders Jorge Martinez and Marion Calvo got tangled up, with Martinez ending up on the back of Calvo's bike as it came to stop on the side of the track.

  • 25 Mar 2019
Go to next video: The motorcycling boss helping the poor