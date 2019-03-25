Media player
New Zealand opens inquiry into Christchurch mosque attack
The Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, is opening an inquiry into the Christchurch mosque attacks that left 50 people dead.
Speaking at a press conference in Wellington, Ms Ardern said, "it is important that no stone is left unturned to get to the bottom of how this act of terrorism occurred."
25 Mar 2019
