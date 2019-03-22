Christchurch survivor recounts attack
Mazharuddin Syed Ahmed survived the Christchurch attack in which 50 people died.

He was praying at the Linwood Masjid mosque when the gunman come in through the main entrance.

One week on, he spoke to the BBC about his experience.

  • 22 Mar 2019
