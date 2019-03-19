'I lost my best friend in the New Zealand attack'
'I lost a best friend in the New Zealand attack'

Fifty people were killed in the mosque shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Friday.

Five of them were under the age of 16.

BBC Correspondent Clive Myrie has been speaking to students about how they are supporting the community and mourning the loss of their friends. He reports from Christchurch for the BBC News at Ten.

