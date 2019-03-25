US v China: Lessons from an ancient Greek
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

US v China: Lessons from ancient Greek historian Thucydides

Might an historian who lived more than 2,400 years ago have something to say to Trump and Xi?

The BBC's defence and diplomatic correspondent Jonathan Marcus takes a look at an influential concept that's taken hold in the US and China.

  • 25 Mar 2019
