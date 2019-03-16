Christchurch imam: We still love this country

Media player
Christchurch shootings: New Zealand mourns victims
As New Zealand mourns the victims of Friday's shootings, people have shared messages of solidarity and hope.
An imam at the Linwood mosque, where the second attack took place, told reporters: "We have not lost our confidence."
Forty-nine people were killed in the rampage. The main suspect of the killings has appeared in court.
