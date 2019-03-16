Video

In 2011 Polish Formula 1 driver Robert Kubica was one of the leading drivers in F1 when he suffered a life-changing accident.

Now he's making a comeback.

Kubica, who will drive for Williams this season, has only partial movement in his right arm after it was partially severed in the accident.

He has been through extensive recovery and rehabilitation in the intervening period, including competing in the world rally championship for a couple of years.

Kubica's injuries mean he cannot grip a steering wheel in the conventional way with his right hand, on which his fingers do not fully close, and certain controls for the car have had to be re-sited as a result.

But he insists that he is able to drive competitively despite what he refers to as his "limitations", although he has said he cannot yet say whether he is able to reach the high levels he attained in his first career.