Leo Varadkar's pro-LGBT message for US

Irish PM Leo Varadkar anti-discrimination message
Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar has delivered a strong message of anti-discrimination on his visit to the US.
Varadkar highlighted various forms of intolerance, in a speech hosted by Vice President Mike Pence.
His words carried particular significance as Pence has a history of anti-LGBT policies during his time in office.
15 Mar 2019
