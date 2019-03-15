Leo Varadkar's pro-LGBT message for US
Irish PM Leo Varadkar anti-discrimination message

Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar has delivered a strong message of anti-discrimination on his visit to the US.

Varadkar highlighted various forms of intolerance, in a speech hosted by Vice President Mike Pence.

His words carried particular significance as Pence has a history of anti-LGBT policies during his time in office.

