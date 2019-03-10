'I'm still in shock'
Ethiopian Airlines crash: 'I'm still in shock'

Ben Kuria, whose father died in the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash, says he only left the UK on Saturday.

The ET302 flight to Nairobi, Kenya, crashed after take-off from Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, leaving "no survivors".

  • 10 Mar 2019
