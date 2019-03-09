'Thank you so much'
Oldest living person very grateful for award

A 116-year-old Japanese woman, Kane Tanaka, has received the Guinness World Record for the oldest living person.

Asked what part of her life she'd enjoyed most, Tanaka said: "This right now."

  • 09 Mar 2019