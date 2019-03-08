'Girls should fight for their education'

Video

Students Kainat Riaz and Shazia Ramzan were shot alongside Malala Yousafzai on their school bus in the Swat Valley region of Pakistan in 2012.

Two gunman targeted Malala for speaking out on the behalf of girls and their right to learn.

They told Victoria Derbyshire how they now campaign to ensure all girls around the world are able to go to school.

