R. Kelly girlfriends defend him in interview

R. Kelly girlfriends defend him in emotional interview extracts
Further extracts from R. Kelly's emotional interview with CBS, in which he denied sexual assault allegations, have been released.
A separate interview was also carried out with two of R. Kelly's girlfriends. Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage defended the singer, claiming allegations against him were "all lies for money" and denying he had held them against their will.
The US star has since been sent back to jail after he failed to pay $161,000 (£122,000) in child support owed to his ex-wife and their children.
07 Mar 2019
