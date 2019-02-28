Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump-Kim summit: US president emerges the 'biggest loser'
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un still got his handshake, but President Donald Trump now has to go back to face his troubles at home without securing his much-heralded deal at the Hanoi summit.
Video by Tessa Wong.
-
28 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-47407139/trump-kim-summit-us-president-emerges-the-biggest-loserRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window