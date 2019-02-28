Trump: Cohen's 'fake hearing is a terrible thing'

Media player
Trump criticises former lawyer Michael Cohen's testimony
President Trump has described Michael Cohen's congressional testimony as "shameful".
He was speaking after the end of a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Vietnam which ended with no agreement.
28 Feb 2019
