Statement after Kim Trump summit in Vietnam on nuclear disarmament ends
Talks between North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump have broken up earlier than expected.
They had been holding a series of meetings at the Metropole hotel in Hanoi and were under pressure to reach concrete measures on nuclear disarmament after making little progress following a historic first summit last year.
28 Feb 2019
