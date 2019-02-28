Media player
Kim and Trump start second day of talks
US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong-un have been discussing the day ahead as they begin talks in Hanoi, Vietnam.
They're following up on their historic meeting last year in Singapore, which delivered a vague but optimistic agreement.
28 Feb 2019
