Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Strong winds shake plane and cause it to divert
A British Airways plane travelling from London was unable to land at Gibraltar International Airport due to strong winds which caused the plane to sway violently. The pilot decided to redirect the plane to Malaga instead.
One eyewitness caught the plane rocking violently in the air.
-
25 Feb 2019
