Botswana's hidden poaching hot spots
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Botswana's dead elephants

Scientist Mike Chase says during a recent aerial wildlife survey he found the remains of 88 elephants at poaching hot spots in northern Botswana. The government denies the claims.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 25 Feb 2019