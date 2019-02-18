'I didn't want to be an IS poster girl'

Media player
Shamima Begum: IS British bride says she's sorry for deaths
Shamima Begum, the schoolgirl who fled London to join the Islamic State group in Syria, has said she never wanted to be an IS 'poster girl'.
She said it was "wrong" innocent people died in the Manchester attack, but added that see saw it as a 'kind of retaliation' because IS was targeted.
18 Feb 2019
