Emiliano Sala: Former coach pays tribute to footballer
A former football coach and childhood friend have paid tribute to Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala, whose funeral was held on Saturday.
The 28-year-old died when the plane he was travelling in crashed on 21 January. The pilot of the aircraft, David Ibbotson, is still missing.
Mourners gathered in Sala's hometown of Progreso in Argentina, as a wake was held at his childhood football club, San Martin de Progreso.
Reporter: Natalio Cosoy
Camera: Agustin Actis
- Read more: Sala funeral takes place in Argentina
17 Feb 2019
