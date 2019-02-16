Cardiff manager: 'Sala was my player'
Video

Emiliano Sala: Cardiff manager Warnock attends player's wake

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has paid his respects at the wake of Emiliano Sala in the footballer's home country of Argentina.

The 28-year-old died last month after the plane he was on board with pilot David Ibbotson crashed in the English Channel.

  • 16 Feb 2019
