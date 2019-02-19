Long queues to enter Syria
The Syrians returning home after years of fleeing war

After years of people fleeing Syria and its civil war, there are now long queues to enter the country each day. Jordan opened its Jaber border crossing last October after Syrian government troops defeated rebels who had controlled the other side.

Now several thousand people pass through each day. They include small-scale merchants reviving cross-border trade and returning Syrian refugees who hope to rebuild their lives.

Middle East Correspondent Yolande Knell spent a day at the crossing.

