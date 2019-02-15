Toxic alcohol kills dozens in India
At least 74 people have died after consuming toxic alcohol in northern India, triggering a crackdown on bootleggers by police.

The BBC spoke to a woman who lost five members of her family, including her husband, after the illegal alcohol was served at a mourning event in Uttar Pradesh.

