Toxic alcohol kills dozens in India

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Toxic alcohol kills dozens in northern India
At least 74 people have died after consuming toxic alcohol in northern India, triggering a crackdown on bootleggers by police.
The BBC spoke to a woman who lost five members of her family, including her husband, after the illegal alcohol was served at a mourning event in Uttar Pradesh.
-
15 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window