Seven-year-old ‘Blaze’ may be the fastest in the world
A seven-year-old boy is aiming to one day smash Usain Bolt's 9.58 seconds 100m World Record.
Rudolph Ingram from Florida, known as Blaze, shocked onlookers when he took just 13.48 seconds to complete a 100m sprint.
His dad, Rudolph Ingram Senior, told BBC Radio 5 Live that he's “one of the fastest kids around.
“He’s very quick. His feet go up and down so fast so if you’re coming out slow you’re in trouble.”
14 Feb 2019
