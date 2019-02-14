Media player
Nigerian migrants: Why are numbers to Europe dropping?
From a peak in 2016, the number of Nigerians successfully reaching Italy across the Mediterranean has dropped significantly. Many are them are being repatriated to Nigeria or held in detention centres in Libya. Reality Check investigates these changing migration patterns.
Animations by Jacqueline Galvin
Presented by Hannah Ajala
Video produced by Nadeem Shad
14 Feb 2019
